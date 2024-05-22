Previous
Something I did not know by 365projectorgchristine
Something I did not know

Lizards hibernate throughout winter and reawakens in spring
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
May 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
That is so interesting! I never knew that. They are active year round in Florida
May 22nd, 2024  
