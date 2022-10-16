Oak Alley Plantation

The top photo is our first morning sunrise it was so beautiful and peaceful.

Oak Alley was a sugarcane plantation. Owned by a French Creole family, the Romans, it was a large estate with a “Big House”, barns, sugar mill and 1200 acres of land planted in sugarcane.

Plantation life depended on slavery.

The Romans kept many slaves at Oak Alley plantation. Most worked in the

sugarcane fields: planting, weeding, and harvesting.

Other slaves worked in the “Big House” cooking the Roman family’s meals, doing their laundry and cleaning.

A third group of slaves worked on the plantation, called “craftsmen.” These were men who were taught a specific task, such as making barrels for the sugar, making shoes, or working as a blacksmith.

