Previous
Next
White sea coral by 365projectorgchristine
67 / 365

White sea coral

I missed taking a photo for the 24th so I've already failed the 365 challenge.
but I'll not quit.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise