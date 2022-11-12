Previous
Let the sunshine in by 365projectorgchristine
85 / 365

Let the sunshine in

It was a cold dark day until the sun came in for about 10 minutes. It was 10 minutes of beauty everwhere.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
John Falconer ace
Looks fabulous. Great shot.
November 13th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
November 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture
November 13th, 2022  
