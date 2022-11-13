Previous
Green Acres by 365projectorgchristine
86 / 365

Green Acres

Theme Song:
Green Acres is the place to be.
Farm livin' is the life for me.
Land spreadin' out so far and wide
Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.

A fun tv show YEARS ago
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

