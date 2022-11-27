Previous
To my mother in law by 365projectorgchristine
100 / 365

To my mother in law

My mother in law is my inspiration, she never let age stop her. It slowed her down but never stop

We inherited our VH from her
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
27% complete

