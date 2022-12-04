Previous
Next
Home Sweet Home by 365projectorgchristine
107 / 365

Home Sweet Home

We drove 43 hours through 7 states so getting home felt good. The tree is waiting for the grandkids to come over to decorate.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a fabulous view and beautiful tree. 43 hours in a car sounds like an awful long way!
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise