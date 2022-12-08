Previous
JadePlant by 365projectorgchristine
110 / 365

JadePlant

This is my Jade plant one photo from the side and the other from the top. You can see the white clusters of flowers which I think are ugly. The center is the othe I took the other day. And the the ugly clusters are beatiful when looking up close.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
Corinne C ace
Nice collage. It seems to be a healthy plant
December 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the way you’ve composed the collage
December 8th, 2022  
