Tiny Creek by 365projectorgchristine
114 / 365

Tiny Creek

We finally got some rain which made our tiny creek with happy.
“A river cuts through rock, not because of its power, but because of its persistence.” – Jim Watkins
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
31% complete

Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and a great quotation!

Ian
December 12th, 2022  
