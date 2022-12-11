Sign up
114 / 365
Tiny Creek
We finally got some rain which made our tiny creek with happy.
“A river cuts through rock, not because of its power, but because of its persistence.” – Jim Watkins
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, and a great quotation!
Ian
December 12th, 2022
