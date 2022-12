In Memory

Haole Boy, the city’s late surfing Ambassadog. Haole had been surfing C Street and traveling the country for seven years as a surf therapist with the non-profit A Walk On Water for children and adults with special needs. He helped hundreds of aspiring surfers feel comfortable catching waves, riding right on the board with them—and he always made it look easy.

Haole passed away after a long battle with cancer in May of 2020. A memorial was made in memory of those we love and have gone before us.