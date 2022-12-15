Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
118 / 365
Waiting for Santa Clause
The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. Fun Times Live On
Playing around with camera distortion
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
118
photos
33
followers
41
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
15th December 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
december
Renee Salamon
ace
Great stockings - hope they get filled in time
December 16th, 2022
Nina Ganci
super fun and festive shot
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close