Rainbow Pink #2 by 365projectorgchristine
204 / 365

Rainbow Pink #2

Pink Trumpet Tree
Handroanthus heptaphyllus

One of my favorite blooming trees
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Lisa Brown
very lovely ... just screams spring
March 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A beautiful sign of Spring!

Ian
March 12th, 2023  
