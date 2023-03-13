Previous
Rainbow Red # 2 by 365projectorgchristine
205 / 365

Rainbow Red # 2

My husband drove his friend and wife from Iowa to California so they could catch a flight in LA to Japan. As a gift of thanks the wife’s mother sent this doll to my husband’s mother for raising such a good man.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
