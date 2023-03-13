Sign up
205 / 365
Rainbow Red # 2
My husband drove his friend and wife from Iowa to California so they could catch a flight in LA to Japan. As a gift of thanks the wife’s mother sent this doll to my husband’s mother for raising such a good man.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
0
0
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th March 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
