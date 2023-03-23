Sign up
215 / 365
Rainbow Green # 4
A fruit tree gone wild
Today we are going skiing for 4 days and taking our 10 year old granddaughter with us. It's her first road trip and first ski trip. She is so excited i hope it will be everything she is expecting it to be.
fun times and great memories to come.
I'll catch up on photos when we get back
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
rainbow2023
Diana
ace
Sounds as if you are going to have a blast, enjoy! Great looking wild greens :-)
March 23rd, 2023
