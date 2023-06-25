Vulture at Indiana Dunes

We are now in Michigan planning to spend 2 months here in our vacation home and then off to see more parks on our way home.

Thank you everyone for staying in touch during my travel time.



Indiana Dunes is home to one of the most biologically diverse habitats in the nation. Hiking is a great way to explore these fascinating landscape. Traverse over 50 miles of trails that lead you through shorelines, dunes, wetlands, prairies, river systems, oak savannahs, cultural sites and more.The most recent glacial period reached its peak about 20,000 years ago, and Lake Michigan formed as a result of the glacial retreat. Beaches and sand dunes formed along the shores of the lake over 10,000 years ago, as sediments carried by rivers and weathered from the shore by wave action were deposited along the coast.