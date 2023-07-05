Sign up
Home Sweet Home
Drove by this house the other day. I loved how the house and dog house was designed the same. "Your home should tell the story of who you are and a collection of what you love" Nate Berkus
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Corinne C
ace
Nice capture. I agree it makes the house looks welcoming
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
The dog house looks quite classy doesn't it. Well spotted
July 5th, 2023
