Home Sweet Home

Drove by this house the other day. I loved how the house and dog house was designed the same. "Your home should tell the story of who you are and a collection of what you love" Nate Berkus
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

@365projectorgchristine
Corinne C ace
Nice capture. I agree it makes the house looks welcoming
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
The dog house looks quite classy doesn't it. Well spotted
July 5th, 2023  
