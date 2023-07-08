Previous
A small bird has beauty too by 365projectorgchristine
A small bird has beauty too

This small bird was on the gravel road pecking at some food as we were walking she new the exact time to leave. She was tiny yet beautiful.
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2023  
