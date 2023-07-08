Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
A small bird has beauty too
This small bird was on the gravel road pecking at some food as we were walking she new the exact time to leave. She was tiny yet beautiful.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th July 2023 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 8th, 2023
