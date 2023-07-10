Previous
A hidden treasure by 365projectorgchristine
324 / 365

A hidden treasure

The weeds had taken over and while clearing them out I found this treasure
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful shot and framing.
July 10th, 2023  
