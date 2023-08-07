Sign up
353 / 365
A flower said
I am unique and here for you
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
385
photos
63
followers
76
following
96% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st August 2023 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Annie D
ace
gorgeous colour and beautiful painterly effect
August 7th, 2023
