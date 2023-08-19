Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
I see you
I'd like to say a special thank you to each of you for allowing me to wake up each morning to see the beauty and feel the encouragement you have given. Today is the completion of my first 365 days and I have many more to go.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
421
photos
68
followers
83
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
362
27
27
363
28
28
364
365
Tags
vacation home county
