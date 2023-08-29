Previous
End of day by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 375

End of day

To be whole and complete
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful evening sky, with the sun filtering out from behind the clouds with the birds flying by ( I thought for a minute I had a dirty screen!!) A lovely competition with the trees in silhouette! fav
September 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the golden glow of the sunset and the many birds.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
a stunning capture of this wonderful sunset. Fabulous colour, silhouettes and birds.
September 6th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
A real stunner of a sunset! I love the lighting & subdued colors!
September 6th, 2023  
