Previous
Watching the waves by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 395

Watching the waves

Playing around with shutter speeds while walking on the beach.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
Wow! Note to self... I must play with the settings more!
September 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great effect
September 18th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely result. A slow shutter speed like this gives a great sense of movement. Fav!

Ian
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautifully done, a wonderful effect on the waves.
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise