Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 395
Watching the waves
Playing around with shutter speeds while walking on the beach.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
480
photos
71
followers
84
following
108% complete
View this month »
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
Latest from all albums
41
393
41
42
394
42
43
395
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th September 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home appreciation
Olwynne
Wow! Note to self... I must play with the settings more!
September 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great effect
September 18th, 2023
Fisher Family
A lovely result. A slow shutter speed like this gives a great sense of movement. Fav!
Ian
September 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully done, a wonderful effect on the waves.
September 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian