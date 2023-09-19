Sign up
Photo 396
Looking inside
"Those who look outside, dream. Those who look inside awaken" Carl Jung
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
481
photos
71
followers
84
following
108% complete
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
393
41
42
394
42
43
395
396
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th September 2023 11:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
home appreciation
Lin
ace
This is gorgeous - so magical
September 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Delightful fav
September 19th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Love the quote, this image is amazing, Fav
September 19th, 2023
