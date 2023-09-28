Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 405
Strength of the church
Our grandson is attending Providence Christian College, and the classes are held in this church.
I have not seen a lot of church architecture like this and it was nice to experience it.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
508
photos
73
followers
84
following
110% complete
View this month »
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
Latest from all albums
402
50
51
403
52
404
51
405
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th September 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home appreciation
bkb in the city
What a beautiful building
September 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful architectural design with its pristine clear cut features ! fav
September 28th, 2023
Fisher Family
This is a beautiful shot, with the nice light stone building against a vivid blue sky - fav!
Ian
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian