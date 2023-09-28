Previous
Strength of the church by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 405

Strength of the church

Our grandson is attending Providence Christian College, and the classes are held in this church.
I have not seen a lot of church architecture like this and it was nice to experience it.
bkb in the city
What a beautiful building
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful architectural design with its pristine clear cut features ! fav
September 28th, 2023  
Fisher Family
This is a beautiful shot, with the nice light stone building against a vivid blue sky - fav!

Ian
September 28th, 2023  
