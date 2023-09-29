Sign up
Previous
Photo 406
College Chapel
We came as strangers
We leave as friends
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
512
photos
73
followers
84
following
111% complete
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
52
404
51
52
53
405
53
406
3
2
365 Year 1 and 2
NIKON D3400
26th September 2023 2:21pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
home appreciation
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and words, love the fabulous stained glass and light.
September 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful and serene. Great narrative.
September 29th, 2023
