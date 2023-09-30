City Hall - Pasadena California

Located at 100 North Garfield Avenue, City Hall was designed by John Bakewell & Arthur Brown who were influenced by the early Renaissance style of 16th century Italian architect Andrea Palladio. Construction was completed on December 27, 1927.



City Hall is a rectangular edifice outlining a spacious court. On the outside it measures 351 feet north and south, and 242 feet east and west. The east side is a one-story arcade. The other three sides are three stories high, with small towers at each corner and the main dome over the west entrance. The 235 rooms and passageways cover 170,000 square feet.



The massive circular structure rises perpendicularly for six stories. The fifth story is 41 feet high and pierced with four huge round arches and four smaller ones. The next story, set back a little, is 30 feet high and is also pierced with arches. Above it rises the dome 26 feet high and 54 feet across. On top of the dome is the lantern, a column-supported cupola 41 feet high, surmounted by an urn and ball. The highest point is 206 feet above the ground.