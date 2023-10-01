Sign up
Photo 408
Love Affair
"Photography is a love affair with life" unknown
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
love affair with life
Corinne C
ace
I love this composition and the colors!
October 1st, 2023
Fisher Family
An intriguing glimpse through the gap - fav!
Ian
October 1st, 2023
