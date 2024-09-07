Previous
Why play tourist in your own town? by 365projectorgchristine
Why play tourist in your own town?

You’ll Get New Eyes

Two years ago I played tourist and it is so true I received new eyes and fall in love with my town.
(This a photo I took then, we are now in a real heat wave and I can not go out)
Christine

@365projectorgchristine
