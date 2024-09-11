Previous
Berlin wall-Unusual subject or situation

My daughters friend was lucky enough to be an exchange student in Germany when the Berlin Wall, reopened on 22 December 1989. She knew i would appreciate this piece of the wall. I still fell honored to have it.
Cliff McFarlane ace
A part of the wall from an historic moment. Priceless
September 11th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice piece of history.
September 11th, 2024  
LTaylor ace
remarkable piece of history... tear down all the walls
September 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is unusual looking. Cool shot.
September 11th, 2024  
