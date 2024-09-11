Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
Berlin wall-Unusual subject or situation
My daughters friend was lucky enough to be an exchange student in Germany when the Berlin Wall, reopened on 22 December 1989. She knew i would appreciate this piece of the wall. I still fell honored to have it.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1340
photos
113
followers
106
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
22
302
23
303
322
24
304
323
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
10th September 2024 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w37
Cliff McFarlane
ace
A part of the wall from an historic moment. Priceless
September 11th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice piece of history.
September 11th, 2024
LTaylor
ace
remarkable piece of history... tear down all the walls
September 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is unusual looking. Cool shot.
September 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close