Dover Dolly Iron-Unusual subject

This little Iron was my grandmothers she was born in Denmark in 1898 and came to the US when she was 7. This was a real working toy iron that she use when playing.

It measures only a tad over 2.5 inches tall,

The heavy cast iron “insert” part could have actually been heated on the stove just like the adult versions of irons were meant to do.

The handle is made of wood to stay cool and the outer part latches on to the base.

It is special to me.