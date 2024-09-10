Our fish tank cleaner

What Do Plecostomus Eat?



While plecostomus and other suckermouth catfish are typically sold as algae eaters, some species are carnivorous, feeding on carrion in the wild. Others feed almost exclusively on wood, so it is best to research the dietary needs of any species you buy. Aqueon Bottom Feeder Tablets, Shrimp Pellets, Tropical Granules and Algae Rounds can all be excellent foods for these catfish. Because of their nocturnal habits, many experienced hobbyists target feed their plecos once or twice a week with tablet or disc foods given at night. For best results, feed a variety of high-quality foods and rotate your fishes' diet daily.