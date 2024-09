San Buenaventura Mission

Playing tourist-but still to hot to go out-I took this photo two years ago while playing tourist then.

History

Founded on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1782, San Buenaventura Mission is the ninth and last mission consecrated by Saint Junipero Serra. Named in honor of Saint Bonaventure (1221-1274: Cardinal and Doctor of the Church), it is known as the "Mission by the Sea".