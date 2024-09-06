Sign up
19 / 365
A foggy day
"Life's beautiful moments often unfold in the midst of the fog"
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1325
photos
114
followers
105
following
14
4
2
365 Year 3
iPhone 7 Plus
3rd September 2024 10:38am
52wc-2024-w36
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections.
September 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful reflections… special
September 6th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot!
September 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love the reflections.
September 6th, 2024
