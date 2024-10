An abandoned gravel pit

Gravel pits can significantly impact the landscape and hydrology of a region by influencing the water cycle and storage of freshwater. When excavated below the water table, gravel pits can lead to the formation of artificial lakes.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the earliest known use of the term "gravel pit" is indeed from the Middle English period, spanning from 1150 to 1500, with the earliest recorded evidence appearing around 1440 in the "Promptorium Parvulorum.".