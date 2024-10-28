Sign up
335 / 365
In the fall
"In the country you breathe freedom and harvest life's simplest joy"
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
vacation home county
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful colour co-ordination of fall and the harvest barn !
October 28th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice. I always like to see a well maintained older barn.
October 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely country capture.
October 28th, 2024
