Starry Starry Night

What is the meaning of the song starry starry night?

The song is an ode to the painter, Vincent Van Gogh. For instance, the song lyrics start out as “Starry, starry night”, and the title of one of Van Gogh's paintings is “Starry Night”. It's about how Vincent was misunderstood in his own time, due to his mental illness, when he was actually a genius.