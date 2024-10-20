Previous
Copper harbor lighthouse said but true by 365projectorgchristine
346 / 365

Copper harbor lighthouse said but true

The Copper Harbor Front Range Light is in Copper Harbor, Michigan.
While the Copper Harbor Light effectively illuminated the area of the harbor, it failed to guide mariners through the narrow opening of rocks at its entrance. Construction on the range lights were completed in 1869.
According to US Government publication, "The American Practical Navigator", Chapter 5: "Range lights are light pairs that indicate a specific line of position when they are in line. The higher rear light is placed behind the front light. When the mariner sees the lights vertically in line, he is on the range line. If the front light appears left of the rear light, the observer is to the right of the range line; if the front appears to the right of the rear, the observer is left of the range line.
It is considered to be iconic, and has been the subject of memorabilia.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Interesting narrative and photo
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise