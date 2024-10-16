Lava Beds National Monument

This lava tube is overexposed but I thought it looks kind of cool.

Lava tubes:

Illuminated lava tube, and lavacicles with a biofilm of golden hydrophobic bacteria on ceiling of Golden Dome Cave[5]

Lava flows dated to about 30,000–40,000 years ago formed most of the lava tubes in the monument. As the hot basaltic lava flowed downhill, the top cooled and crusted over, insulating the rest of the lava and forming lava tubes. Lavacicles on the ceiling of a lava tube were produced as the level of lava in the tube retreated and the viscous lava on the ceiling dripped as it cooled.

Dripstone was created when lava splashed on the inside walls of the tubes. The leaching of minerals from pumice gravel, soils, and overlying rock provides for deposition of secondary speleothems in lava tubes.