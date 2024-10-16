Sign up
43 / 365
Seeing the funny side
These wheels made me laugh - as we drove by my husband said get a picture, so of course I did. LOL
Week 42-Humour
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1397
photos
113
followers
105
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd September 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w42
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot, just as weird as our dredger in the dam ;-)
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture :)
October 16th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Now that looks like a fun off road vehicle with those tracks. Well spotted
October 16th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, fascinating looking. Good one for humor.
October 16th, 2024
