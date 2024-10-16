Previous
Seeing the funny side by 365projectorgchristine
43 / 365

Seeing the funny side

These wheels made me laugh - as we drove by my husband said get a picture, so of course I did. LOL
Week 42-Humour

16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, just as weird as our dredger in the dam ;-)
October 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture :)
October 16th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Now that looks like a fun off road vehicle with those tracks. Well spotted
October 16th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, fascinating looking. Good one for humor.
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise