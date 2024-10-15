Previous
Owens Valley Radio Observatory by 365projectorgchristine
Owens Valley Radio Observatory

The Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO) is one of the largest university-operated radio observatories in the world. It is dedicated to research in radio astronomy and astrophysics, the training of the next generation of radio astronomers, the development of cutting-edge radio instrumentation. It is operated by the Astronomy department of the California Institute of Technology. Known by locals as the “Big Ears,” the observatory is located near Bishop, California, approximately 250 miles north of Los Angeles on the east side of the Sierra Nevada.
