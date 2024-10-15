My dream came true

We were camping on Lake Superior

What's making the northern lights brighter?

Earlier this week, the sun experienced a large solar storm that is sending a burst of radiation toward Earth. The radiation interacts with the planet's magnetic field, causing particles to collide and release energy in a burst of light.

Solar storm radiation output is measured by "Kp." A "3" rating means the aurora is relatively quiet, and generally only visible as far south as the Lake Superior basin or southern Canada.