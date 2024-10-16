Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Lighting the way
My beautiful view as a passenger heading to Copper Harbor.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1397
photos
113
followers
105
following
88% complete
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
40
41
42
322
341
43
323
342
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th October 2024 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trip to mich.
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of these gorgeous colours, great leading lines and curve too!
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super leading line and fall colors
October 16th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful Autumn colours.
October 16th, 2024
