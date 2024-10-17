Previous
Good morning sunshine by 365projectorgchristine
324 / 365

Good morning sunshine

Good mornin', sunshine
You're my only light
Lyin' with me by my side
You keep me warm all day
Just stay with me
Good mornin', sunshine
Be with me all day
Islandgirl ace
Good morning, what a lovely sunburst!
October 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful sunburst and reflection!
October 17th, 2024  
mike ace
great scene and photo
October 17th, 2024  
