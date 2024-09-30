Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
Visiting my brother
Helping my brother build his garage before snowfall.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1390
photos
115
followers
107
following
87% complete
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
38
319
39
320
339
321
340
40
Views
4
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th September 2024 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trip to mich.
