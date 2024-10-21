Previous
Old Faithful
Old Faithful

In the afternoon of September 18, 1870, the members of the Washburn-Langford-Doane Expedition traveled down the Firehole River from the Kepler Cascades and entered the Upper Geyser Basin. The first geyser that they saw was Old Faithful. Nathaniel P. Langford wrote in his 1871 Scribner's account of the expedition:
It spouted at regular intervals nine times during our stay, the columns of boiling water being thrown from ninety to one hundred and twenty-five feet at each discharge, which lasted from fifteen to twenty minutes. We gave it the name of "Old Faithful."
— Nathaniel P. Langford, 1871
Paul J ace
Great shot of “Old Faithful”. Nice narrative as well. I did not know that.
October 21st, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Stunning
October 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
October 21st, 2024  
