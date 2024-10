Beautiful morning gift

Pokegama Lake Dam

The concrete and timber crib dam was constructed in 1884 by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, with a height of 17 feet (5.2 m), and a length of 385 feet (117 m) at its crest. It impounds the Upper Mississippi River for flood control, navigation, and municipal drinking water. Rebuilt in 1936, the dam is owned and operated by the Mississippi Valley Division of the Corps of Engineers.