Theodore Roosevelt's Maltese Cross Cabin

This was Theodore Roosevelt's first cabin in the Dakota Territory. It was used by Roosevelt from 1883 to 1884, before he became president. Like many other ranchers in Dakota Territory, Roosevelt squatted on public lands, or lands owned by the Northern Pacific Railroad. Roosevelt did not own any acreage during his time in the territory, and the Maltese Cross (Chimney Butte) Ranch had already been named previously.

After his wife and mother died in 1884, only hours apart, Roosevelt became depressed. He then left the cabin and went further north down the Little Missouri River, where he constructed his new Elkhorn Ranch cabin, where he spent most of his time.