Oh give me a home where the buffalo roam by 365projectorgchristine
Oh give me a home where the buffalo roam

Roosevelt hunted his first bison in 1883 in Montana's Little Cannonball Creek. He was inspired to save the bison after witnessing their scarcity and realizing they were on the brink of extinction.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Barb ace
Great vintage-looking capture!
October 27th, 2024  
