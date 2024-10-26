Previous
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by 365projectorgchristine
352 / 365

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

My husband went to college here
What is Houghton Michigan famous for?
Houghton, Michigan | Visit Keweenaw
Resting on the southern shore of the Keweenaw Waterway, Houghton is home to Michigan Tech University, a vibrant historic downtown, numerous family-friendly parks, recreation trails, and locally-owned dining options.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
You are up early, lovely sunrise colours.
Oh I remember Houghton, Michigan, my husband and I stayed overnight there once. It’s a nice university town and we had several of our friends playing hockey for the university team way back!
October 26th, 2024  
Dave ace
Lovely colors and silhouettes. I like the color reflection on the water.
October 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@radiogirl Awesome
October 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture and light
October 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking sky.
October 26th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Really like the repeated silhouettes against that great sky
October 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Magical!
October 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise