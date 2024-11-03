Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
A day to color
"Color is power which directly influences the soul"
Wassily Kindinsky
Same shed as yesterday but a bird landed on it
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1451
photos
113
followers
106
following
Tags
christine 52 wk
,
52wc-2024-w41
Beverley
ace
Lovely colours and always nice to have bird in the photo…
November 3rd, 2024
