A day to color
61 / 365

A day to color

"Color is power which directly influences the soul"
Wassily Kindinsky
Same shed as yesterday but a bird landed on it
3rd November 2024

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely colours and always nice to have bird in the photo…
November 3rd, 2024  
